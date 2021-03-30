Breaking News
Buhari proceeds to London on Tuesday for medical check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari will be proceeding to London, the United Kingdom, on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to the presidential aide, the President will meet with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he will embark on the journey.

”He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021,” he added.

