Buhari mourns Usman Ndalolo, Waziri Patigi

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to the government and people of Kwara on the passing away of Alhaji Usman Ndalolo, Waziri Patigi.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

In the message, the president stated that the late Ndalolo, a retired orthopaedic technician and community leader, who died at the age of 83, was a visionary statesman with impeccable integrity and dedication,

According to him, Ndalolo will be remembered for his sagacity and exemplary selfless service to the people of Nigeria.

The president extended sympathies to the bereaved wife, Hajiya Amina Ndalolo, a former Minister of State, Health, family members and the government and people of Kwara.

