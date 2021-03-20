Breaking News
Translate

Buhari congratulates Samia Hassan Tanzania’s first ever female President

On 2:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Buhari congratulates Samia Hassan Tanzania’s first ever female President

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Tanzania’s Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan as she takes over as the country’s president following the death of President John Magufuli.

The president’s congratulatory message, to the first ever female president of the country, was released by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in Abuja, on Friday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19:AstraZeneca vaccine is the best vaccine for us,says Ehanire

Buhari urged President Samia Hassan to unite the nation and lead the country in a good direction.

The president expressed his desire to work with the new Tanzanian president, to advance mutual issues that were of common African and global interest.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!