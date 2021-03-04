Buhari congratulates new PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Founder of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, on his election as President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Thursday, said he joined the entire body of Christ to celebrate with the new leadership.

The President congratulated the outgoing President of PFN, Dr Felix Omobude, for his stewardship, recognizing the continuous intercessions in prayers for the nation, and willingness to offer wise counsels to leaders of the country at all levels, including Federal, State and Local Council.

He also commended all participants at the meeting of the National Advisory Council of PFN held at the Grace Cathedral, Enugu, for electing the renowned preacher, teacher and evangelist to lead the Christian body, affirming that his wealth of experience in spiritual issues, and passion for the country’s development will make a difference.

President Buhari enjoined the new leadership of PFN, all Christian leaders and the Church to continue upholding the country in prayers for peace and prosperity.

He wished Bishop Oke and his team God’s favour on the new responsibility.

Vanguard News Nigeria

