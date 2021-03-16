Buhari commissions 2 roads in Imo, says Uzodimma laying strong legacies

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Uzodimma names road after Buhari

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday commissioned the Federal Secretariat road named after him, as well as that of Port Harcourt road, constructed by governor Hope Uzodimma in the state.

The commissioning of the roads was done virtually by the President in Owerri.

During the commissioning, the president thanked governor Uzodimma for delivering on his campaign promises to the Imo people, adding that he was laying strong legacies in the state.

Buhari said that he was impressed that within one year in office that Uzodimma was following the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in giving out the best.

He said: “I am happy the positive development taking place in Imo state, especially in the area of infrastructure in the state, within a very short period of time just in one year.

”I am also happy to learn from Governor Uzodinma that the policies of our administration and the manifesto of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have greatly influenced his resolve to make a difference in Imo State. I pray that you will keep the flag flying.

“I call on Imo people to continue to support the governor Uzodimma’s administration to provide more infrastructure to Imo people.”

Also speaking, the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma said that the newly constructed road named after Buhari was approved at the state executive council meeting.

According to Uzodimma, “Before we named this road after our President, Muhammadu Buhari, it was approved at the state executive council meeting.

“All of you remember that at the time we took over office there was no motorable road in Imo state, our people were suffering as a result of bad roads that is why we started with given our people quality in terms of road construction.”

“With this, it will improve the economic activities of our people and reduce their sufferings,” Uzodimma said.

