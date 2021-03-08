Breaking News
Buhari celebrates VP Osinbajo at 64, describes him as reliable, dedicated deputy

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy, who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.”

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, quoted Buhari as saying this in a message to celebrate the Vice President on his 64th birthday on March 8, 2021.

President Buhari said: “I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.”

According to the President, the vice-president is a cool-headed gentleman, who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.

“Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician, who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties,” he further noted.

The president wished Osinbajo many more prosperous years and almighty God’s continued guidance.

