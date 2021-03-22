Broadband Penetration:  FG unveils National Policy on VSAT

Kindly Share This Story:

… To train 600 youths on installation

By Emmanuel Elebeke

As part of its efforts to deepen broadband penetration in the country, the federal government is to train 600 Nigerian youths on VSAT installations and core skills.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during the official launch of the National Policy on Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) installation core Skills for Nigerians and flag-off of the Policy implementation through the training of 600 youth nationwide.

Dr. Isa Pantami described NigComSat-1R as a critical national infrastructure that the government wants to leverage on to deepen broadband connectivity and serve the underserved and rural communities.

The Nigerian Satellite (NigComSat–1R), he said is one of the critical national (solid) infrastructure under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy that can be leveraged to deepen broadband penetration and to deliver Direct to Home (DTH) Services in the country.

The Minister, who underscored the role of broadband connectivity in the development of our digital economy, said: “We are developing skill acquisition policies for the various infrastructure required to drive the digital economy. According to Satellite Market & Research publication, VSAT market is getting more prevalent in several emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, which are undertaking initiatives to digitalize their economies to compete with their developed competitors.”

“This can only be actualized through the deployment of Very Small Aperture terminals (VSAT). Further digital content is also delivered to homes via the Television Receive Only (TVRO) antennas and decoders. To effectively deploy Satellite-based services, training and re-training of Nigerians on VSAT installation, TVRO Antenna Installation and configuration of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) is therefore required to enhance the process.”

Pantami, explained that the training of the 600 youths is in furtherance of government’s commitment to empower indigenes with the requisite digital skills for a globally competitive digital economy, said the initiative was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s digital skills and job creation and economic development Agenda, and the United Nation’s recent global policy on capacity building for citizens in the area of VSAT installation core skills.

He noted that against the premise that VSAT is an obsolete resource, it is once again gaining relevance in today’s digital world.

“Addressing the capacity gap in the delivery of satellite-based services is therefore now considered as an urgent imperative to improve the quality of life in communities, especially in remote and rural areas where most of the population are situated.

“This programme would provide the required specialized skills for the promotion and deployment of satellite-based services in Nigeria. Nigerians would be equipped with the necessary skills to be able to install a VSAT and TVRO antenna anywhere to access all available satellite-based services.

“At the first instance we are commencing the Policy Implementation in the six-geo political zones with 600 youths that will benefit and become certified after the programme and subsequently we will continue this training until we achieve the required human resource needed for the growing satellite industry in Nigeria,” he reiterated.

According to him, the first phase of the training will take place in two states in each of the geopolitical zones: states: North West: Kano and Kebbi, North East, Gombe and Bauchi

North Central: Niger and Plateau, while South West: Ekiti and Lagos, South East: Abia and Anambra and South-South: Rivers and Akwa Ibom States

“Our goal is to ensure the communication satellite industry is empowered and strengthened to be at par with other global leading satellite industries through enabling policies for the benefit of Nigerians,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman Board of Directors, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, NigComSat Ltd, Yusuf Kazure said, “when Nigeria as a nation is leveraging on the digital technologies to drive government digital services, it has to optimise the communications infrastructure for national economic development and digital innovation to create value and prosperity.”

On her part, the Director-General, NigComSat, Abimbola Alale, who expressed gratitude to the ministry for the support rendered to the agency, commended the staff and the board chairman of NigComSat Ltd for their commitment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

