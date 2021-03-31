Breaking News
Translate

British High Commissioner right about worsening insecurity in Nigeria ― MBF

On 6:29 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
British High Commissioner right about worsening insecurity in Nigeria ― MBF
National President, Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has stated that the position of the British High Commissioner on the worsening insecurity in the country is absolutely correct and incontrovertible.

National President of the Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu who made the assertion Wednesday in Makurdi cautioned that Nigeria was heading towards anarchy if something was not done urgently to stem the tide.

Dr Pogu said, “I do not just agree with the position of the High Commissioner on the level of insecurity in the country, I must say that what he said is absolutely correct and incontrovertible.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Military delays supplementary budget for procurement of equipment – Finance Minister

“Insecurity in this country is worsening and lately they are now daring even the most secured part of this country which is the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Within the last few days, there have been abductions, kidnappings and killings within and around Abuja which is the seat of power and the most secured part of the country.

ALSO READ: Paris Club Refund: Firms sue Rivers State govt over N25bn consultancy fee

“So it is true that insecurity is worsening and worsening by the day. His report is correct, it is accurate and unless something is done and very fast we may descend to anarchy.

“And this is owing to the fact that self-help which we have been crying about, will be the norm. If it becomes the norm, there will be total anarchy in the land and we will be heading towards disintegration.

It is good that the statement is coming from the British High Commissioner because he has sent the right and correct message and signal to the international community who have overtime been deceived by our government that all is well while all is not well with Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!