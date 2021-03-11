Breaking: We’ll complete analogue switch off by end of 2022 – NBC

Kindly Share This Story:

…To begin with Abuja by May 2021

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, says it is set to complete analogue switch off across Nigeria by end of 2022.

The Director General of Prof. Armstrong Idachaba of the Commission disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing for roll out of DSO timetable in Abuja.

He said the Commission has mapped out strategy for smooth roll out of digital signals in the remaining states across the country with a comprehensive timetable to be made available to the public.

Details later….

Vanguard News Nigeria

