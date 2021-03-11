Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: We’ll complete analogue switch off by end of 2022 – NBC

On 2:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

#EndSARS coverage: CSOs react to N3m sanction of AIT, ARISE, Channels by NBC…To begin with Abuja by May 2021

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, says it is set to complete analogue switch off across Nigeria by end of 2022.

The Director General of Prof. Armstrong Idachaba of the Commission disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing for roll out of DSO timetable in Abuja.

READ ALSO: NBC accuses sanctioned media outlets of irresponsibility

He said the Commission has mapped out strategy for smooth roll out of digital signals in the remaining states across the country with a comprehensive timetable to be made available to the public.

Details later….

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!