[Breaking] Union leadership tussle: Again, one feared killed as thugs invade garage in Akure

Dayo Johnson Akure

One person was feared killed this morning in Akure metropolis, Ondo state as suspected thugs invaded the Old garage shooting at members of a faction in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

Two others were reportedly serious injured in the early morning shoot out by the rival Union leaders

Vanguard gathered that the national leadership of the union met with the two warring factions in Osogbo, Osun state on Monday.

The intervention of the national leadership of the union was a sequel to the bloody attack of two members of one of the factions last Sunday.

Reports had it that the leadership of the union directed that one of the factions driven away from the garage should be allowed to return to allow peace reign in the state.

The decision reportedly didn’t go down well with the faction that was suspended last week by the state government.

Vanguard gathered that the faction that was asked to return to the garage mobilised and gathered at the Old garage early this morning to brief other members.

They alleged that some members loyal to the suspended leaders also mobilised to attack them at the Old garage this morning.

According to o e of their leaders, ” those who shot and killed Adebola Ademoyegun aka China and two others walked to the garage and suddenly and opened fire on us.

Those injured have been taken to the state specialist hospital in Akure for medical attention.

Members were seen taking the corpse of Adebola to the palace of the Deji of Akure land Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo

The state police commissioner Bolaji Salami has deployed police detectives to the scene.

Police image maker Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the break down of law and order by members of the union.

” The presence of police is everywhere now, we are also investigating to know those masterminding this ugly incident and get them arrested.

” The leadership had been suspended I don’t know what they are fighting for again.

Ikoro added that the police is on top of the situation and would return normalcy to the state capital.

Recall that on Sunday two members of one of the factions, Omoniyi Oni popularly known as Eniba and Wasiu Ibrahim were attacked in Akure, the state capital by thugs loyal to the former leader of the union

They were reportedly attacked at a barbing salon around Owode in Akure metropolis.

The state government had suspended the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) over security concerns”

“Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the suspension of the activities of the union particularly at the motor parks, followed security reports suggesting an imminent clash between the two opposing factions in the union over leadership tussle.

The intervention according to the governor became imperative so as to forestall possible break down of law and order. End

