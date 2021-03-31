Breaking: Umahi orders dusk to dawn curfew in crisis-ridden Communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Wednesday declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Effium and Ezza-Effium Communities of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The curfew was part of efforts by the State Government to restore peace in the troubled zone of the State.

In a statement signed by Dr Monday Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Umahi assured the people of Effium Community both home and in diaspora that normalcy will soon be restored to the area.

The statement read in part: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr David Nweze Umahi has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in Effium with immediate effect as part of efforts to restore peace to the area.

“The Governor who gave the order through the Deputy Governor Dr Kelechi Igwe, while on assessment visit to the community announced that military and police have been fully deployed to man all exit and entry points including forests and bush parts to enforce the order.

“Therefore, miscreants and hoodlums including Machineries who are hiding in the forest and bushes are advised to vacate the community immediately in their own interest as security agents have been directed to route them out.

“Also, those who are in the habit of raising false alarm to distract and divert attention of security agents are by this announcement advised to desist from doing that as such person (s) Wil be tracked, arrested and prosecuted as one of those promoting the crisis.

“The Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Barr Eric Kelechi Igwe PhD used the occasion to commend the State Governor, His Excellency, Engr David Nweze Umahi for ensuring the deployment of more security agents to the community to restore peace.”

