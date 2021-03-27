Breaking News
Breaking: Super Eagles beat Squirrels of Benin 1-0 in Port-Novo

Nigeria won’t win 2021 Nations Cup ― DRC captain

By Idowu Bankole

Three-time champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have beaten the group L rival, the squirrel of Benin republic, a goal to nil in Port Novo, to remain the best qualifying team of group L in the ongoing AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Nigeria qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Saturday after Lesotho and Sierra Leone drew 0-0 in Group L.

The result in Maseru guaranteed the Super Eagles a top-two finish in the section ahead of their top-of-the-table clash away to Benin in Porto-Novo later Saturday.

Nigeria has eight points, Benin seven, Sierra Leone four and Lesotho three. The countries finishing first and second qualify for the 24-team tournament in Cameroon next January.

Nigeria breaks the back of the Benin Republic with Paul Onuachu’s added-time goal, which leaves the Squirrels’ qualification in the balance.

Nigeria wins the group, while Benin and Sierra Leone clash in Freetown on Tuesday to decide where the second ticket will go.

Benin has a three-point advantage over the Leone Stars.

