Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Repatriated £4.2million belongs to Delta govt — Reps declare

On 12:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

medical varsity

…ask FG to halt disbursement of funds

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has declared that £4.2 million repatriated from the United Kingdom belongs to the Delta State government.

The House also asked the Federal government through the Ministry of Finance to immediately stop the disbursement of the money recovered from a former governor of the State.

Also read: Reps to investigate abandoned projects in Nigeria

The Green Chamber reached the resolution following a motion sponsored by 9 members of the House from Delta State led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday plenary.

The parliament also requested the Federal Ministry of Finance and Attorney General of Federation to furnish it with all particulars relating to the recovered money.

Details coming shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!