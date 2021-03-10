Breaking: Repatriated £4.2million belongs to Delta govt — Reps declare

Kindly Share This Story:

…ask FG to halt disbursement of funds

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has declared that £4.2 million repatriated from the United Kingdom belongs to the Delta State government.

The House also asked the Federal government through the Ministry of Finance to immediately stop the disbursement of the money recovered from a former governor of the State.

The Green Chamber reached the resolution following a motion sponsored by 9 members of the House from Delta State led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday plenary.

The parliament also requested the Federal Ministry of Finance and Attorney General of Federation to furnish it with all particulars relating to the recovered money.

