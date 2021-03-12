Breaking: PPPRA bows, deletes template announcing N212.61 petrol price increase

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the negative reactions that greeted its earlier announcement, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, Friday made a U-turn and deleted the announcement it made on its website announcing N212.61 petrol price increase for the month of March.

When Vanguard visited the website http://pppra.gov.ng/pms-guiding-price-for-march-2021/, we discovered that PPPRA has deleted the announcement, leaving Page not found (404).

Meanwhile, early this morning the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) has said that it has not increased the Ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Disclosing this the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr Kennie Obateru, opined that “NNPC stands by that statement that we issued on March 1 that we are not increasing the Ex-depot price in the month of March and that is what it is.

“There is no need for panicking and I can tell you from our own point of view that we will not increase the pump price of petrol and we are still standing by that March 1 decision.

“We have sufficiency of product in the country and there is really no need for the public to panic. Like I have stated, the ex-depot price for the NNPC is still at it is, it has not increase and it will not increase in this month of March,’’ he said.

Similarly, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) equally said that there is no hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol.

Millions of Nigerians have taken to the social media to condemn and attack the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, following the alleged fuel price increase.

Vanguard News Nigeria

