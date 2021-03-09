Breaking: One killed, two shot in Ondo union leadership tussle

Kindly Share This Story:

…Akeredolu orders indefinite suspension of NURTW activities in Ondo

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State Government has suspended indefinite all activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) across the state.

One person was feared killed this morning while two others were shot by members loyal to factions in the union.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale also ordered the NURTW members to immediately vacate all motor parks across the state.

Also read:

Odebowale said the government decision was a sequel to the “unruly and uncultured behaviour of the union leaders which resulted in violent attacks on members and the innocent citizens.

He however said the indefinite suspension did not affect the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) who comported themselves in a peaceful manner

Recall that the government had last week ordered the suspension of the activities of NURTW and RTEAN for two weeks over imminent power tussles among the union leaders.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: