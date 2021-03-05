BREAKING: National Hospital doctor receives first COVID-19 vaccine jab

Kindly Share This Story:

History has been as Dr. Cyprian Ngong, of the National Hospital, Abuja, receives the first COVID-19 vaccine today (Friday) in Nigeria, when he took the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

The commencement of the vaccination was flagged off by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides Dr. Ngong, other health care workers that received the AstraZeneca vaccine during the launch were Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa.

Vaccine for Buhari, Osinbajo

Meanwhile, President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday (tomorrow).

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

Dr. Shuaib said this at the State House weekly briefing held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he had also confirmed that administering the 19 vaccine would begin on Friday (today).

Earlier in the day, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine for usage.

The NPHCDA disclosed the clearance in a tweet: “After undergoing final assessment by NAFDAC, we have confirmation that they have concluded their final checks with positive results.

“Nigeria can now go ahead and use the 3.924m doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. #YesToCOVID19Vaccine.”

The AstraZeneca vaccines arrived Nigeria on Tuesday (read it HERE).

