All students kidnapped from their boarding school in Zamfara state have been released and have arrived on government premises, the governor of the state told AFP Tuesday.

“I am happy to announce that the girls are free,” Dr. Bello Matawalle told an AFP journalist. “They have just arrived in the government house and are in good health.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

