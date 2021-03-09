[Breaking] Iskilu Wakili: Police release detained OPC members

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

FOLLOWING intervention of the Oyo State Government and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, the three members of the Oodua People’s Congress who were detained for alleged attack on Fulani leader, Iskilu Wakili have been released by the state police command.

The suspects were said to have been released by 5:40 pm. The OPC members arrested Wakili who had been variously accused by Ibarapa residents that he was behind atrocities being committed in the area by the herders.

The Coordinator of the OPC in the state, Mr Rotimi Olumo, confirmed the arrest of the OPC men.

When Vanguard called the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi for confirmation, his phone was switched off.

Vanguard News Nigeria

