Breaking: Ihejirika former Chief of Army Staff joins APC

Left to Right Jigawa Governor, Abubakar Badaru, Lt.Gen. Ihejirika, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman Gov. Mai Mala Buni and Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu on Friday in Abuja.

A former Chief of Army Staff , Lt.- Gen. Oyeabo Ihejirika has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is according to a statement issued by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director of Press and Media to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Comnittee (CECPC) on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, formally received the former Chief of Army Staff into the APC.

“Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by Jigawa governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, and Farouk Aliyu,” he said.

He quoted Buni as saying that “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika into the APC will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia and the South-East generally.

“This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South-East closer to the centre.”

He added that the party looked forward to more of APC presence in the South-East.(NAN)

