BREAKING: Gov Ikpeazu renames Faulks Road, Aba after Sam Mbakwe

By Steve Oko – Aba

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has announced the renaming of the popular Faulks Road Aba after the late Goveenor of Old Imo State, Sam Mbakwe.

This followed a request by a student of Danijoy International School, Umuahia, during the Governor’s Lecture at the School on “Building a New Nigeria Through Democratic Leadership”.

Governor Ikpeazu, who called for a change in public perception where heroes will be promoted and rewarded and villains condemned described perception building as key to building a new Nigeria.

The Governor had made references to the former Governor Sam Mbakwe as a model in effective leadership.

He said: “public perception has contributed to the failure of Nigeria”, and called for greater encouragement for virtues of honesty, tolerance, temperance and morality.

He maintained that democratic norms must be learnt and imbibed from the cradle so as to build a better society.

He advocated technical education, saying that it would make education in Nigeria more functional and capable of tackling unemployment, hence his administration is emphasizing on technical education.

Ikpeazu disclosed that “plans are on the way to introduce the use of digital learning in public secondary schools by October this year.”

The Governor said that his administration, in collaboration with the federal government engaged in school feeding programme, disclosing that the program has increased the public school enrollment from 150, 000 to 660, 000 in Abia State .

Governor Ikpeazu commended the promoters of Danijoy International Schools for the vision in providing the school with the needed facilities and man power, expressing confidence that great world leaders would come out of the students.

Earlier, the head of schools, Ambassador Anthony Ororho, said the school was proud of the efforts of Gov Ikpeazu in bringing qualitative education to Abia students.

He assured that their students would win trophies at home and abroad and present to the Governor as a way of showcasing their academic excellence.

Senior Prefect of the school, Jennifer Ogbunamiri said the lecture would provide the students with a road map to a better future and impactful citizens.

She thanked the Governor for coming to deliver the lecture and expressed their interest of becoming like him in future as a successful academic and good leader.

