Breaking: Gbajabiamila overrules Dep Speaker, accepts diaspora Tiv’s petition on insecurity

By Levinus Nwabughiogu— ABUJA

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has accepted the petition of the Tiv people from Benue State resident in the United States of America, USA.

It will be recalled that the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase penultimate week rejected the petition from the Mutual Union of Tiv in America, MUTA, brought before the House by the member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Mr. Mark Gbillah.

The Deputy Speaker said Nigerians in the diaspora were not in the right standing to make a petition to the House.

The rejection had, however, attracted widespread condemnations from Nigerians all over the world.

But represented by Hon. Mark Gbillah representing Gwer East-West Federal Constituency of Benue State at Tuesday plenary, Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary accepted the petition.

He said that the House of Representatives cannot discriminate against any Nigerian wherever they may be in any part of the world.

“I believe this is the same petition that has been causing a lot of misunderstanding.

“The misunderstanding came from the issue of signature.

“Having cleared that misunderstanding, please, go ahead and lay your petition to be given proper attention

“Thank Hon Mark Gbillah. Thank you for your patience”, Gbajabiamila said.

