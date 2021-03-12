Updated: Fani-Kayode floors ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu in court

Kindly Share This Story:

…ex-Wife faces investigation for alleged forgery and other offences

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has floored his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu in Court.

Recall that Precious had last week filed a suit seeking to take custody of the four children between the union with a 3.5m monthly upkeep for the children.

In a short ruling, Justice Oriji held that from what the bailiff told the court, service was not affected personally on the respondent.

The judge held that the bailiff should have insisted on serving the respondent personally, saying the fact that the bailiff did not see him personally “raises the question of invalid service.

“The issue is not that he has not received it, but that it was not served on him personally.

“In the light of the doubt on personal service, what is left for the court to do is to set aside the service.

“The purported service of the processes is hereby set aside,” the judge said.

He, however, refused the prayer to decline jurisdiction over the matter.

The judge made an order that fresh hearing notice along with the originating motion is served on Fani-Kayode.

He adjourned the matter until April 21 for a hearing.

