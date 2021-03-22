Breaking: Buhari receives Bankole, Daniel new APC members in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Former Governor Daniel and the Hon. Bankole recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

They were accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Governors of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

Daniel was governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011 while Bankole was Speaker of the House of Representatives 2007to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

