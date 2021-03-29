Breaking News
BREAKING: Buhari leaves Nigeria Tuesday for medical check-up in UK

Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, for a routine medical check-up.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja last night.

According to the statement, “The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning after which he embarks on the journey.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021.”

The last time the President travelled out for a medical check-up was in 2019.

