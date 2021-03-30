Breaking News
Breaking: Bandits kidnap Catholic priest, others in Kaduna village

Bandits

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Barely 3 days after 8 members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) were abducted in Kaduna, a priest, Reverend Father Anthony Dawah of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, has been kidnapped in a Kaduna village.

Journalists were told that the priest was abducted together with the wife and child of a catechist and a domestic staff of the church.

The abduction took place at Dogon Kurmi in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Although the authorities were yet to react, the Communication Director of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Stephen Onyena, has confirmed the abduction.

The state police command through the PPRO, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said they were not aware of the abduction but promised to revert when they have the details.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

