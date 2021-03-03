Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: After 6 days, food dealers agree to lift ban on supply to South

By Arogbonlo Israel

The leadership of the northern cattle and foodstuff dealers under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), has agreed to end the blockade of food supplies to the south.

The association commenced its strike on Thursday, February 25, 2021, asking for N475 billion in compensation from the federal government for the destruction of their businesses and property in Ondo and Oyo States in January and February.

While the strike lasted, the prices of foodstuff, including beef and vegetables, soared in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city and economic capital among other parts in the South.

However, after an extensive dialogue and deliberation with the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday, the union agreed to call off the strike embarked upon by her members.

“The union led by the president, Dr Mohammed Tahir, Chairman of the union across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory alongside other critical stakeholders earlier met with the Governor of Kogi State for dialogue which was fruitful,” Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor told Vanguard.

In his remarks, Dr. Tahir commended governor Bello for wading into the crisis and ensured it was resolved noting the governor has demonstrated leadership which both parties greatly appreciated.

With this development, the union members will commence the movement of their products especially cattle, vegetables and other foodstuffs to the Southern part of Nigeria and vice versa.

