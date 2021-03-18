Breaking: 56 villagers vomit, urinate blood over mysterious disease in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

About 56 residents of Gwangwan village in Kano state have reportedly been vomiting and urinating blood due to an outbreak of a mysterious ailment that struck the village.

Gwangwan village, which is 136 kilometers away from Kano city and located at Rogo local government were seen in a terrified situation, with people confused and scared.

A member of the community from the Muhammad Tukur said six places within the village were affected and about 56 persons have contracted the ailment since the outbreak.

“Areas affected by the outbreak of the disease include Unguwan Rijiyan Dadi, Gwanwan Gabas, Gwangwan Yamma, Unguwar Tsarmai, Gangare, and Unguwar Kofar Fada.

“We rushed no fewer than 30 people to the Rogo General Hospital since within a day of the outbreak.

“So far only one person has died as a result of the outbreak. Most of the victims of the disease have complained of spending a lot money on the disease” he explained.

A family man whose two kids have been affected complained that he has so far spent over twenty thousand naira in the hospital trying to get them treated despite the hard times they are facing financially.

Another victim in whose house eight people were affected, said he is completely devastated. Some of the affected family members, that include his wife, mother and children cannot even stand on their feet as a result of the severity of the disease. He complained that he has so far spent N100,000 between Rogo Hospital and Gwarzo Hospital without any fruitful result.

A staff of the village clinic, who wants to remain anonymous said that the disease is beyond what they can handle at the clinic, that was why the victims were referred to Rogo Hospital.

However, officials of the Rogo Hospital who don’t want their names in print said they were not aware of any disease outbreak.

But a personnel in charge of diseases outbreak at the Ministry of Health in Kano said the ministry received report of the outbreak but only four people were affected and have since been treated and discharged.

