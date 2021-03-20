Bounties to host virtual Ramadan Summit for Muslim women

Kindly Share This Story:

Bounties Charity Initiative, a non-governmental organisation with focus on Muslim women empowerment has concluded arrangements to host her annual spiritual uplifting programme virtually as stated above; #MRSUMMIT21.

The virtual event which is scheduled between 10a.m to 10p.m West African Time (+GMT) daily would be broadcasted on Bounties YouTube channel and her other social media handles, including partners’ social media handles.

This year’s #MRSUMMIT21 with theme ‘The Awakening Ramadan,’ will feature soul-inspiring sessions that would holistically dissect the Muslimah lifestyle in Ramadan ranging from health to parenting to business and more.

A press release signed by Founder/Lead Strategist, TenticP Communications, Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen, Bountiis Media Partner, stated that the event is designed to prepare Muslim women in high spirit for the upcoming 2021 Ramadan.

Quoting her, “This year’s theme was carefully chosen as a continuous reflection of the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic which is still very much around”.

Apart from the main theme of the virtual Ramadan Summit, series of panel discussions have also been lined up to address various issues concerning Muslim women before, during and after the holy month of Ramadan.

Nurudeen informed that ‘The Awakening Ramadan #MRSUMMIT21’ is about Muslimahs coming together to share their knowledge and expertise in the preparation for the holy month.

READ ALSO:

She also noted that there would be about 20 speakers and participants who possess the expertise, empathy and knowledge to cover female sensitive topics such as: Anxiety & Depression – Healing Pains and Grieve through Ramadan, Health & Wellness – Living a healthier and Active lifestyle in Ramadan, Parenting-Proven Hacks for Dealing with Parenting exhaustion While Fasting, Marital Harmony -Sustaining Healthy Marital Intimacy Despite COVID-19 Trauma, Business- Business in the New-normal amidst Ramadan Challenges, FIQH – Q&A Session, Profession -Professionalism in the New-Normal Amidst Ramadan Challenges, Spiritual Height – Achieving Ultimate Cleansing through Ramadan as well as certain keynotes.

“Our experience in life are voices that are supposed to help make societal reformation. They are meant to make impacts on minds. We believe many muslimah will insha Allah join the 3-Day online summit to benefit its loaded and mind blowing moral, spiritual and health talks”, she had also added.

She stated that the virtual event is not only free but also open to all Muslim women irrespective of their locations around the world.

Participants can visit the Bountiis Website: www.bountiis.org for registration and event details.

Global Females Islamic Scholars, Founder, Jannah Institute, Dr. Haifaa Younis, Founder, Barakah, Inc., Ustadha Ieasha Prime, and Founder, Quran Quest Institute, Dr. Hanaa Gamal are expected to deliver keynote addresses at the Muslimah Ramadan Sumimit #MRSUMMIT21.

Expected and confirmed speakers for panel discussions include Certified Public Accountant, Creator of SheEO by Ganiyah, Tope Fajingbesi Balogun, Business, Social Entrepreneur & Founder, Inspire for Impact Initiative, Ms Liman Hauwa, Business Enthusiast, CEO, Arabel Nigeria, Hajia Shareefah Abiola Andu, SMES Business Coach, Founder, Sisters Mixer, Uganda, Ms Mariam Nalumansi, Pharmacist and Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Lagos State Government, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Legal Expert and Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo, Mrs. Toyin Modinat Bashir, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist, Evercare Hospital Lekki, Dr. Fatimah Habeeb-Adeyemi, Couple and Family Counsellor, Director, Just Mind Counselling, Zainab Saheed-Alalade, Life Scientist, Tenyfayz Exclusives/CDC, USA, Dr. Abidat Lawal, Certified Health Coach, Pharmacist, National Orthopedic Hospital, Hafsah Ameen Ikoyi, Advance Nurse Practitioner, MD Andersen Cancer Center, Houston, TX, Dr. Bukola Shukroh Azeez, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, MD, Shifa, Medical Center, Dr. Rabiu Fatimat Amoke, Strategic Wellness Practitioner, Founder, Elnalob, Nashville TN, Colorado, USA, Hajia Bola Ajibola, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Madaniyyah Women’s Specialist Hospital, Dr. Saidat Badmus, Certified Life Transition Coach, Founder, Hands for Life, Bashirat Abdulwahab, Journalist/Journaling Coach, Founder, NobleHeart, Mar’yam Thaoban, Principal Consultant, The Coconut Spectrum, Co-Founder, TLP Center, Doyinsola Jawando-Adebomehin, Culinary Expert, Judge, Muna Kwariya, Hapsy Ibrahim-Mahmud, Educationist, Department of Quality Assurance, AMAC, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, and Senior Research Associate, Dawah Institute (DIN), Minna, Haleemah Ahmad and a host of other.

Kindly Share This Story: