Boundary dispute: Enugu/Ebonyi agree to live in peace

…As NBC begins pillar emplacement

By Peter Okutu

RELATIVE peace seems to have returned to the disputed boundary communities of Ishielu Isi-uzo, Ishielu/Nkanu-East, Onicha/Nkanu East, Ohaozara/Aninri, Ohaozara/Nkanu East, Ivo/Aniniri, Ivo/Awgu of Ebonyi and Enugu States, following strong commitment from both sides of the divide to live together.

As part of the peace initiative, the emplacement of the main pillar along the 94 kilometers consensus area will commence on 22nd March 2021 and is expected to last for a period of 90 days across the boundary locations of Ebonyi and Enugu States.

Recall that the hiccups between both states, resulting from the disputed land had led to loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties.

Speaking during the occasion of the Joint Sensitization/Enlightenment Campaign of Border Communities at the Ebonyi/Enugu interstate boundary which held at Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Barr Eric Kelechi Igwe who stressed on peaceful co-existence among the affected communities of both states noted “that the joint Sensitization/Enlightenment is expected to smoothen any rough edge and pave the way for a peaceful emplacement of the pillars and also hasten the amicable resolution of the 36km dispute and skipped areas.

“I am further optimistic that the Sensitization/Enlightenment campaign is a road map to achieving unity and better understanding among our border communities. Consequently, may I encourage us to accord today’s meeting the seriousness and honesty required to enable us achieve the purpose for which it was initiated.

“May I reiterate that Ebonyi State will do all things that are legal and lawful to ensure that the National Boundary Commission, Abuja and the office of the Surveyor General of the Federation amicably demarcate the Ebonyi/Enugu interstate boundary.”

Also, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo who commended NBC for the role they played towards resolving the boundary dispute affecting communities in Ebonyi and Enugu States called on the communities to ensure that the feats so far achieved was maintained.

“The government of Enugu State welcomes you to this high profile joint sensitization/enlightenment meeting holding today. We applaud the NBC for the role they played in resolving the boundary dispute between Enugu and Ebonyi which is coming to an end amicably. Let’s ensure that this great feat is achieved without any hiccup.”

The Director General, NBC, Surveyor Adamu Adaji, appreciated both states for towing the path of peace and charged them not to allow “bad blood” exist in their midst as NBC will remain committed to peaceful resolution of the boundary dispute.

“I want to appreciate both states for towing the path of peace. Bad blood should not be allowed to continue between the two states.146 main number pillars will be introduced. I want to appeal for special support from the affected communities as they are well represented here.

“The traditional rulers must play vital roles towards sustaining the already existing peace. Healthy sports competition should be introduced. Women should positively influence the behaviour of their husbands. We must embrace peace and unity in the disputed areas. Violence is an ill-wind that does not benefit anybody.”

Local Government Chairmen from Ebonyi and Enugu States agreed to work towards the peaceful resolution of the boundary dispute as firm resolution was reached for the emplacement of pillars in the affected land.

