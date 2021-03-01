BOTCHED ARREST: Hold FG responsible if anything happens to me — Sunday Igboho

Kindly Share This Story:

*Petitions IGP, says I’m fighting a noble cause for Yoruba race

*Threatens Yoruba politicians with death over Oduduwa Republic, polls in Nigeria

By Adeola Badru with agency reports

FOLLOWING his botched arrest by some security agents, Yoruba freedom fighter, Mr. Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, said on Saturday, that he could not be silenced from fighting for the freedom of the Yoruba race, noting that the Federal Government should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to him.

This came on a day he threatened to eliminate politicians of Yoruba extraction, who solicit for the support of South-West sons and daughters in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

Mr. Adeyemo, who spoke in Yoruba language with Vanguard but interpreted by one of his aides, Dapo Salami, noted that he could not be intimidated by anybody, as much as he is fighting a noble cause for the freedom of Yoruba race.

His words: “It is a pity that some elements, within the Yoruba race, are colluding with these evil people to threaten my life.

“Should we be fighting for the cause of Yoruba race and some elements, within us, are threatening me?

“I am a lover of Yoruba race and I am fighting a noble cause. We have much been cheated and this is the time to fight for our rights. Yoruba should be treated with love, not with disdain.

“This fight is not for my personal gain, but for the emancipation of the Yoruba people.

“I might not have occupied any important position, but I am a force to be reckoned with. I am a noble leader and the governor should appreciate what I am doing.

“I have reported to the appropriate quarters. I have filed a petition to the Inspector-General of Police and I must surely get justice. I should be appreciated by all and sundry in Yorubaland and not be intimidated.

“I am not doing this for money; I am rich, I have everything I want in life. But the love I have for the Yoruba masses led me into this.

“I can lay down my life to ensure that Yorubaland is peaceful.”

Threatens Yoruba politicians with death over Oduduwa Republic

Similarly, in an undated video obtained and translated by PRNigeria, Igboho while addressing Yoruba leaders and youths berated the politicians for not identifying with the agitation for the Oduduwa Republic.

According to him, the Yoruba politicians are not supposed to be clamouring for the 2023 presidency at this period, but rather to be at the forefront of the secessionist agenda being championed by him and other South-Westerners.

When contacted on the video threat of Sunday Igboho, the spokesperson of the Department of State Services, DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, told PRNigeria that the intelligence agency would continue to discharge its duties within its statutory mandates.

In the video, Igboho said: “If not that you (Yoruba political officer holders) are all unfortunate representatives, you should be leading us in the secessionist struggle.

“But you are busy campaigning for the next presidential election. You must be mad.

“You should know that you are not supposed to seek election to the office of the President, you are supposed to identify with our (Yoruba) agitation and lead us in the secession activities.

“I will not allow you to campaign because I will kill you all (Yoruba politicians) before campaigns start (in 2023). I swear by God.

“I will not allow you to campaign because we will kill you all (Yoruba politicians) before their campaigns for elections. I swear by God. It is either they go elsewhere or we will shoot them with guns from the back.

“I urge you the Yoruba elders, traditional rulers to lead us to secession war for the independent Oduduwa Republic. We should not be afraid.

“We will have more money because we have crude oil and sea (to sustain the economy of Oduduwa Republic). We will enjoy our new country most.

READ ALSO:

“If you support our secession plans, we will suffer for less than two weeks only and later enjoy the Eldorado. Why are you (politicians) selfish, asking us to campaign for you to become Nigerian President in 2023? Are you mad?

“Let your campaign be limited to your family members. If you campaign in the public, I will fight you.”

“Last October, I gave an early warning to some of our elders and leaders before they were embarrassed and humiliated by protesters. That was just the beginning more will soon come.

“I am calling on my followers to go and prepare charms for a decisive struggle/battle for the Oduduwa Republic. We must divide this country. We don’t want to stay (in Nigeria) again.

“Our traditional rulers are cowards and obeying orders from local councillors. Recently I learned that a Yoruba monarch threatened a female secessionist living in Germany not to come back to the country.

“I am now appealing to the lady to come and I will be glad to receive and defend her at the airport.

“Probably on that day, we may change the name of Murtala International Airport (Lagos) to Awolowo Airport. Some of our useless elders were behind the renaming of our Airport to Murtala Airport instead of naming it after themselves rather than Fulani name.

“The Yoruba elders behind the naming of the airport are insane and crazy mad people.

“The real war that will end everything will happen on the day I will receive the female secessionist at the airport. Let’s them dare me,” Sunday Igboho added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

