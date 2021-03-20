Boss Reality TV show promotes entrepreneurial skills

Kindly Share This Story:

*empowers winners with N5 million

By Moses Nosike

In order to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country especially among the youths, the Project Manager, Boss Reality TV Show, Franklyn Oshio Imhomoh who did not want an average Nigerian youth to experience what he went through after graduation from the university, having spent three years in search of white colar job without getting any.

However, to end that frustrating ugly experience, he embarked on entrepreneurial training that empowered him today not only to be self-reliant but create job opportunities for other young Nigerians, hence the birth of Boss Reality TV Show.

This process which gathered 35 contestants had Adeyemi Babatunde defeated others to become the winner of the maiden edition of The Boss Reality TV show, sponsored by Stronvex Nigeria Limited. It was learnt from the project manager that the essence of this show is to invest and elevate the game of talented Nigerian Youths by bringing to limelight their creative works, harness and amplify their talents.

Adeniyi Victor emerged as the first runner up while Yusuf Damilola Mistura emerged as the second runner up. All the contestants went home with various prizes and shared N5 million and other consolation prizes.

Franklyn Oshio Imhomoh, Project Manager who presented the prizes to the contestants in Lagos recently added that The Boss Reality Television show aims to bridge the gap of unemployment in the country and train youths on writing business proposals, create unique ideas that solves social problems. There are lot of problems in Nigeria but the idea comes in from their needs that they can look for solution in the society, pick a problem and provide solution to it.

Imhomoh disclosed that the show is not just awareness on entertainment alone but also about creating value.

Winner of the show, Adeyemi Babatunde, a photographer and videographer said he felt great and loved because of the support he got from his fans. As a photographer, I will focus more on videography by equipping myself and become more productive.

Adeniyi Victor, first runner-up said his experience in the house was good and nice. “The show gave me a new idea on business and has changed my perspective about people. It was interesting and I learnt a lot from the show. I also learnt how to write business proposals which will help my business. With the money I got, I will venture in agriculture like cassava processing”.

Yusuf Damilola Mistura, second runner up said she emerged as the most influential person in the house because of her friendly nature. Generally, the house was fun for me, I made lots of friends and contacts, the experience in the house is worth it and I hope to start a business in agriculture.

