Borno Assembly passes vote of confidence on Gov Zulum, denies impeachment rumours

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) on Friday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and strongly denied speculations in some social media platforms that went viral that the 23 Honourable House Members out of the 28 have concluded arrangement to impeach the Governor.

The allegations on the impeachment saga further revealed that ‘Zulum narrowly jumped over the fence with his back’, following quick intervention of former Governor, now Senator Kashim Shettima who pleaded to the legislators to drop their sledge hammer on Zulum for peace to reign.”

The Speaker, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan, said, although, parliamentarian workers were on strike nationwide demanding total compliance with Financial Autonomy, the lawmakers had to convene at the Assembly Complex for Emergency Meeting, in view of its public importance to clear some rumours of impeachment against Governor Babagana Umara Zulum trending in some Social Media platforms.

The passage of the Vote of Confidence at the floor of the House was sequel to an ‘Emergency and Matters of Public Importance’ moved by member representing Kala Balge State Constituency who doubles as the Majority Leaders, Hon Dige Mohammed which was seconded by member representing Abadam Constituency, Hon Jamuna Bang who stood on Orders 8 and 9 of the House.

Deliberating, all the members unanimously dissociated themselves from the purported move of impeachment rumours.

The lawmakers also denied reports in some online platforms linking them with baseless and unfounded allegations, insisting that they are strongly behind Governor Zulum to ensure peace return back to the state.

The House noted that “It firmly believes in the leadership style and capabilities of Governor Zulum’s all inclusive governance, who is passionate about the plights of every Borno citizens irrespective of political, ethnic or religious inclinations.

The House unanimously called on those perpetrating such a baseless allegations using social media, which is the only platforms for ‘gratification of fake news’ to desist, as it is ready to partner with security agencies to arrest and punish anybody who want to cause disaffection in the state polity.

Contributing, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Muhammed Askira described the impeachment rumour as “malicious” stressing that it was something that no one can control.

“But what we can control is our resolve to continually support the governor at all times because he has done more than enough for our constituents.”

A member from the Dikwa State Constituency, Honourable Mohammed Zakariya said: ”let the media tell the world that we are not going to impeach our governor because he has not done anyone or the state any wrong.”

At the end of the contributions, the Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan said: “the House has resolved and passed a vote of confidence in the leadership style of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“Ordinarily, the House would not have responded to that malicious report but we felt we should speak to avoid innocent members of the general public being misled to believing that false story especially considering the fragile security of our state and also the giant strides recorded by Professor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration in all sectors of the economy.

“Fact is that we have a very cordial and harmonious working relationship between all arms of the Borno State Government. There was never any problem let alone the so-called attempt motive to remove our hardworking Governor who built and accelerated people’s confidence in governance.

“The House dismisses that news publication, we commend the mainstream media and reputable online media organisations for ignoring that mischief and we strongly call on relevant security agencies to bring to book, the perpetrators of that malicious news report,” lawan stated.

Apart from the confidence vote, the House also made other resolutions which include; “There was no move or whatever plan to impeach Governor Zulum, the House in strong terms disassociated itself from the unverifiable publication, called on social media users and by extension professional members of the press to always verify information before publication, called on the general public to disown the said report and also called on the security agencies to fish out those behind the impeachment report with a view to bring the perpetrators to book.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: