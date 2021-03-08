Boomplay celebrates trailblazing women in music on international women’s day 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Africa’s leading music streaming platform, Boomplay has launched an initiative to celebrate trailblazing women in the music industry for International Women’s Day.

In line with this year’s theme, #ChooseToChallenge, the company will be running a social campaign through their app and social media pages celebrating female artistes, DJs and Music Business Executives across board.

Throughout the celebrations on Monday, 8th of March, 2021, the app will encompass content such as a specially curated playlist themed for the day and a new section championed by the best female artistes from around the world.

Speaking on this year’s initiative, ‘Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay’s Director of Artiste & Media Relations, said, ‘’We remain committed in our vision to supporting women in the industry, who are continuously challenging the status quo, in a highly male-dominated industry. This, and many other initiatives that we plan to rollout this year will be a testament of our unwavering support.”

This year’s theme seeks to bring heightened awareness on the societal issues women face, while also rallying support from each other to challenge gender-based narratives.

Boomplay, which boasts an average of over 50 million Monthly Active Users an extensive music catalog of over 50 million tracks as at January 2021, consistently ranks as the number one music streaming platform on the continent. Global partnerships with Sony, Warner, Universal Music Group, amongst others, has also helped to cement their position.

