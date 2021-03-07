Bolanle joins Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds for International Women’s Month special powered by Lipton

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s leading talk show, Rubbin’ Minds, is set to unveil a special series on Sunday, 7th March 2021, in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Month, powered by Lipton.

The special will be co-hosted by lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Nigerian television personality, Bolanle Olukanni. The series will showcase and celebrate powerful and successful women who overcame personal, professional, even national obstacles to get to where they are, and in so doing are positioned to motivate, educate, mobilize and inspire a new generation of women to drive new realities for the women in Nigeria and the African continent by extension.

The co-hosts will bring together their both force of the West African to put a spotlight on women’s issues in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the Producer, Seun Oluyemi, “The special edition of Rubbin’ Minds for March will focus on the power of women and spotlight women who have chosen to challenge norms. The International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the milestones women have attained in social, economic, cultural and political achievements and Rubbin’ Minds, with Lipton is raising a mug to these women’’

The special series of Rubbin’ Minds, powered by Lipton, starts 7th March 2021 at 3 pm on Channels Television.

