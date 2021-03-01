Boko Haram members, strange herdsmen in 5 Nasarawa LGAs ― Gov Sule

Kindly Share This Story:

As Govt beefs up security in schools

By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Monday raised the alarm over the invasion of five local governments by Boko Haram members and bandits in the state.

The five local government areas are Karu, Wamba, Awe, Nasarara, and Doma

Speaking at an expanded security meeting in Government House, Lafia, Sule said the dislodged Boko Haram members from Toto Local Government have now regrouped and spread to three Local Governments while some of the herdsmen and bandits chased from Oyo State have also found themselves in some local Government Areas respectively.

According to Governor Sule, renewed activities of the Daru – Salem dislodged were regrouping in villages of Toto, Karu, Nasarawa, Wamba, and Awe LGAs. adding “Boko Haram members have now regrouped in places like Kabusu, Bakyano, Ambaka, Panda, Gidan – Rai in Nasarawa, Karu, and Wamba LGAs respectively.

“The face-off between the herdsmen and vigilante in the southwest, especially in Ondo State, has worsened the situation and we have continued to see the influx of unknown Fulani herdsmen especially in Wamba, Doma, and Awe LGAs,” Sule noted.

According to him, the government has put measures in place to safeguard boarding schools in the state following the activities of the bandits.

“We have also dispatched some security agencies to watch out in Wuse as well as Toto, Umaisha and Gadabuke areas. We decided to send some surveillance in those areas in addition to the police,” he added.

The expanded security meeting was attended by Security Chiefs, Traditional rulers, commissioners, permanent secretaries of religious organisations among stakeholders in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

