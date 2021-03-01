Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Boko Haram members, strange herdsmen in 5 Nasarawa LGAs ― Gov Sule

On 8:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Boko Haram, strange herdsmen in 5 Nasarawa LGAs ― Gov Sule
Abdullahi Sule

As Govt beefs up security in schools

 By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Monday raised the alarm over the invasion of five local governments by Boko Haram members and bandits in the state.

The five local government areas are Karu, Wamba, Awe, Nasarara, and Doma

Speaking at an expanded security meeting in Government House, Lafia, Sule said the dislodged Boko Haram members from Toto Local Government have now regrouped and spread to three Local Governments while some of the herdsmen and bandits chased from Oyo State have also found themselves in some local Government Areas respectively.

According to Governor Sule, renewed activities of the Daru – Salem dislodged were regrouping in villages of Toto, Karu, Nasarawa, Wamba, and Awe LGAs. adding “Boko Haram members have now regrouped in places like Kabusu, Bakyano, Ambaka, Panda, Gidan – Rai in Nasarawa, Karu, and Wamba LGAs respectively.

ALSO READ: I feel uncomfortable paying salaries in percentages — Gov Sule

“The face-off between the herdsmen and vigilante in the southwest, especially in Ondo State, has worsened the situation and we have continued to see the influx of unknown Fulani herdsmen especially in Wamba, Doma, and Awe LGAs,” Sule noted.

According to him, the government has put measures in place to safeguard boarding schools in the state following the activities of the bandits.

“We have also dispatched some security agencies to watch out in Wuse as well as Toto, Umaisha and Gadabuke areas. We decided to send some surveillance in those areas in addition to the police,” he added.

The expanded security meeting was attended by Security Chiefs, Traditional rulers, commissioners, permanent secretaries of religious organisations among stakeholders in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!