Board of Cowry Assets appoints Uwaleke as Independent Director

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned capital market Professor and the President of the Association of capital market Academics of Nigeria, Uche Uwaleke, has been appointed an Independent Director in Cowry Assets Treasury Limited, a subsidiary of Cowry Assets Management Limited.

The appointment, which has received the blessing of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is for an initial period of three years.

READ ALSO:

The former Imo State Commissioner for Finance is expected to bring his rich experience in financial markets to bear on the fortunes of the company

Kindly Share This Story: