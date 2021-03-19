Breaking News
Board of Cowry Assets appoints Uwaleke as Independent Director

Renowned capital market Professor and the President of the Association of capital market Academics of Nigeria, Uche Uwaleke, has been appointed an Independent Director in Cowry Assets Treasury Limited, a subsidiary of Cowry Assets Management Limited.

The appointment, which has received the blessing of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is for an initial period of three years.

The former Imo State Commissioner for Finance is expected to bring his rich experience in financial markets to bear on the fortunes of the company

