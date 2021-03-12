Blood Clot: 8 European Nations suspend use of Astrazeneca vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

Eight European nations including Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland have decided to stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday due to serious blood clot incidents reported in many countries.

About 30 incidents of harmful blood clots in patients who received the vaccine were recorded, including at least one case in Denmark where the patient died.

The reason for halting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is due to reports of serious blood clots after vaccination.

The Health Minister of Denmark confirmed the suspension of AstraZeneca Jabs via a tweet. He said “there are currently no ways to know for certain whether the cases of serious blood clots are connected to the vaccine, but the situation warrants investigation. We acted early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi halted a shipment of AstraZeneca jabs to Australia. Health authorities in Italy also suspended jabs from the current batch of the vaccine. But health authorities in London and Brussels dismissed the issues, insisting that this vaccine is safe while going with plans to approve Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose jab.

The EU medicines regulator said it was recommending the vaccine be authorised for all adults over 18 “after a thorough evaluation” of J&J’s data found the vaccine met criteria for efficacy, safety, and quality.

Health authorities in Denmark are worried about the adverse side effects believed to be related to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Many patients have reported cases of blood clots they received after getting vaccinated. This suspension will last two weeks.

Vanguard News Nigeria

