Blockade on food supplies from North to South a blessing, good thing for Igbo – ASETU

By Anayo Okoli

ASSOCIATION of South East town unions, ASETU, has reacted to the blockade on food supplies from North to South by Northern food vendors, saying it is a good opportunity for the people of the South East to enhance their agriculture and produce more foods.

ASETU said the decision of Northern food stuff traders is was “a dream come through” for the people of the South East, saying that “ASETU has since created alternatives for Ndigbo”.

“The blockade on food supplies to Igboland by the North cannot make uscower, or shake or scamper for help. We prepared for it”, the group said.

ASETU in a statement signed by its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe and the National Secretary, Hon. Gideon Adikwuru said: “We have noted with great delight the statements by some Northern groups in which they threatened to end the supply of food items to our land. We are also aware that MACBAN and other foodstuffs and cattle dealers’ associations in the North have begun to grapple with enforcing these threats.

“What is really exciting about this move by the North is that it has helped the plan of Ndigbo through ASETU to attain total self sufficiency in food production, and it will certainly within a short time put a stop to the capital flight caused by the imperialism of the Northern agro-cartels in Igboland.

“It is now important to openly inform Ndigbo that the agricultural components of the Aku Ruo Ulo Investment Initiative which ASETU launched in 2020 are now in full swing.

“To attain food security and sufficiency in protein production, we have since flagged off pilot piggery projects in the five States of the South East, and with species which mature within a short period; Igboland will very soon export pork to the world. We are also making investments in mechanized crop production, cattle ranching and poultry.

“All the Presidents-General of Town Unions in the communities have been mandated to coordinate these efforts in line with the framework which ASETU has since released. The target is to encourage the steady and seamless repatriation of Igbo wealth back home, thereby unleashingthe potentials in all the sectors of the local economy and facilitate job and wealth creation for our people through the various value chains.

“We also enjoin all Igbo people in the Diaspora and in the other parts of Nigeria to reach out to their Presidents-General to know the areas of comparative advantage within their localities into which investible capital can be funneled.

“The blockade on food supplies to Igboland by the North cannot make us cower, or shake us to scamper for help. We prepared for it, and it has aided the materialization of our initiative and fast-tracked our agenda which is to harvest home our wealth and make our land an oasis of prosperity among the Black Race”.

