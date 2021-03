Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Katsina-born business mogul, Dahiru Mangal on Wednesday lost his son, Nura in a lone accident.

Nura, was said to have been involved in a ghastly accident while riding on his power bike along Dutsimma road, Katsina.

A source close to the family who confirmed the incident said late Nura died on the spot.

The source also revealed that his remains would be buried in Katsina on Thursday morning.

