Biden to give primetime address on Covid-19 anniversary ― White House

America’s breath of fresh air and President Joe Biden’s many rivers to cross

United States (US) President, Joe Biden, will give a primetime television address this week marking the one year anniversary of the US lockdown ordered to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, the White House said Monday.

In the address on Thursday Biden will “discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

On March 11, 2020, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, classified the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Two days later, then president Donald Trump declared a national emergency, banning entry to the country from most of Europe by non-US citizens and ushering in the now year-long lockdown that has upended the world’s biggest economy.

“This week marks one year the country was essentially shut down,” Psaki said. “It’s important to note, of course, what steps have been taken and what progress has been made, but of course also the road ahead.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

