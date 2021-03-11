Biden policies stir Mexican concerns over new boom for cartels

Kindly Share This Story:

Mexico’s government is worried that the new United States administration’s asylum policies are stoking irregular migration and creating business for organised crime, Reuters reported, citing officials and internal assessments.

Ever since US President Joe Biden won the White House vowing to undo the hardline approach of his predecessor Donald Trump, Mexico has both looked forward to an end to migration burdens imposed by Trump, and braced for a new influx of people.

Detentions on the US border have surged since Biden took office on January 20. Mexico has urged Washington to help stem the flow by providing development aid to Central America, from where most migrants come, driven by a humanitarian crisis.

“They see him as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said of Biden the morning after a virtual meeting with his US counterpart on March 1.

“We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

Previously unreported details in the internal assessments, based on testimonies and intelligence gathering, state that gangs are diversifying methods of smuggling and winning clients as they eye US measures that will “incentivise migration”.

Apprehensions on the US-Mexico border in February hit levels unseen since mid-2019, and were the highest for that month in 15 years, data reported by Reuters showed.

Among US steps that Mexico worries are encouraging migration are improved support for victims of gangs and violence, streamlining of the legalisation process, and suspension of Trump-era accords that deported people to Central America.

Recent Mexican policies are also encouraging migration, according to one assessment. It saw potential fillips in measures such as offering COVID-19 vaccines to migrants, as well as better protections for undocumented children.

