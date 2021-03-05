Betting firm donates borehole to Ojuelegba community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Leading online sports betting company, Betway, has reaffirmed its commitment to local communities, with the donation of a newly-built borehole to the Ojuelegba community in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In a brief but impressive ceremony last Friday, Betway handed over the newly-built borehole to representatives of the Surulere Local Government.

In attendance were Mobolaji Mesuoye, who represented the Surulere Local Government; Wemimo Odumosu, CDC Chairman; Ibukun Adebanjo of Lagos Lottery Board; representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Nwaochei Genevive; Area Commander of the Federal Fire Service, Adamu Emmanuel, community leaders, among others.

Speaking before the formal commissioning and hand over of the borehole, Country Manager Betway, Lere Awokoya said: “When we go to a place, we always want to be part of their progress by sharing in their problems.

“With our store at Funsho Williams Avenue here in Surulere, we realised that access to clean, drinking water was a major problem, particularly in the Ojuelegba axis.

“That informed our decision to seek permission from the Surulere Local Government to sink a borehole.

“Today, we are witnessing the manifestation of that decision as we hand over the borehole to the people of Ojuelegba.”

Also speaking, Meshuoye said: “It is a laudable project which holds so much meaning to us as a people. Before Betway came into this space, we had a lot of companies around, but none thought of this.

“We only pray that God will give Betway the strength to do more. I am also seizing this opportunity to call on other betting companies around to emulate Betway.”

Wemimo Odumosun, CDC Project Monitoring Committee, said: “We have been clamouring for this kind of assistance.

“I must tell you that what Betway has done is worthy of emulation and I urge other corporate bodies and private organisations to come to the aid of communities within which they operate.

“This is a laudable project and I congratulate Betway for this.”

On his part, Ibukun Adebanjo of the Lagos Lottery Board said: “This project simply means Betway are not only here for profit, but to also impact on the community where they reside.

“This is a great step. It is an action that ought to be emulated and celebrated. I think other companies should buy into this and be a part of it.”

For Emmanuel, Area Commander of the Federal Fire Service, Surulere Station, where the borehole is situated, said the project was a welcome development.

“Water is our primary weapon in fire fighting. Today we feel elated that we have a borehole in our premises, courtesy Betway Nigeria.

“We are happy and will ensure it is adequately secured,” he added.

