BESDA programme: FG enrolls 924,590 out of school children in Nigeria

By Aliyu Dangida-DUTSE

Federal government has announced that it has enrolled 924,590 out of school children under Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme in Nigeria.

The minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said this in his address delivered at the launching of BESDA program held in DUTSE, the state capital, added that “since the inception of the program Better Education Service Delivery for All Program has successfully enrolled 924,590 out of the previous figures of 10, 193, 918 out of school children in Nigeria.”

“While the FG is making concerted efforts to reduce the numbers, more and more children are joining the queue, therefore unless and until our efforts at enrolling these children outweigh the birth date, the challenge will continue to stare us in our face.” Nwajiuba noted.

According to the minister only education offers the child the opportunity to confront the enemy, defeat it’s armies and bring about the desired institutional challenges, stressed that for any country to develop it must therefore have a well developed educational system that equips it’s people and prepares them with adequate knowledge.

Also speaking, Jigawa state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar his administration has excelled in the enrollment of out of school program for better service delivery, stated further that they will do more and more to become first in Nigeria.

He pointed out that out of the 10.5m out of school children in Nigeria the state has significant number which has now become a things of the past, stressed that it has provided conducive atmosphere of learning and teaching in addition to National Home School Feeding Program which has encouraged children to attend schools.

