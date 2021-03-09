Benue takes delivery of 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has taken delivery of 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi made this known Tuesday at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

She explained that the jab would not be compulsory but advised the people of the state to key into the federal government vaccine programme by turning out to be vaccinated when rolled out in the state.

According to her, “we are encouraging our people to come out and take it through the vaccine is totally voluntary, you are not mandated to take it but if you feel concerned to take the jab please do without hesitation.

“The federal government has also advised that it would be wise that we all be a part of the vaccine programme.

“Benue state has taken delivery of 50,000 doses today and we will soon start to roll out plans for the vaccination as soon as the COVID-19 committee meets to set out the time-table for that,” she said.

