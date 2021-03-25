Benue flags off distribution of Sports Kits, Equipment to basic education schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has commenced the distribution of Sports Kits and Equipment to basic education schools in state, procured under the 2018/2019 Universal Basic Education, UBE, Matching Grant.

Flagging off the distribution, at the SUBEB headquarters in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar said it was a historical moment marking the fulfillment of the government’s commitment to the development of sports in public schools.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Saawuan Tarnongu, the Commissioner noted that sports had become a preferred career path for many young people, as such the availability of adequate sports equipment and facilities in public schools would play a major role in stimulating participation of young learners in sporting activities.

He said, “In addition to the fact that sports enhances physical and mental alertness of students, it also keeps the learners busy thereby reducing youth restiveness and social vices in our society.

“Also, the laurels and trophies won in competitions bring glory to the schools and in turn, boost enrolment. Therefore the government of Governor Samuel Ortom attaches great importance to the development of sports in public schools.

“That is why the State Government in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, released the counterpart fund under the 2018/2019 matching grant to procure the sports equipment and kits to be distributed to basic education schools in the State.

“I therefore charge the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to work out a comprehensive sporting calendar that would compel all schools to engage in serious sporting activities within the academic year.

“This will provide the road map for promoting sports in our schools. And as we work towards this arrangement, I want to charge the benefiting schools to ensure that the sports equipment being distributed are put to judicious use.”

While commending UBEC for its intervention to enhance teaching and learning in schools, the Commissioner assured that the state government would continue to ensure the success of UBE programme in the state advising that the SUBEB constantly monitored the benefiting school to forestall diversion of the kits and equipment.

The Executive Chairman of Benue SUBEB, Comrade Joseph Utse in his remark said the flag off marked the realization of Governor Ortom’s vision in the development and sustenance of sporting activities in Basic Education Schools in the state.

“You are all aware that many people have taken a career in sports and they are making money out of it. Apart from the monetary gains, making sports part of our school curriculum is very essential.

“It will benefit the students in alot of ways. Firstly, it will make our learners stay healthy, it will boost their self esteem and also enhance their leadership skills.

“Being a part of sports team helps children to interact well with other people. They make friends and mingle with their coaches and other senior students, this gives them exposure and ability to face everything with a smile.

“All over the world, sports is part of the academic curriculum. In order to uplift our UBE schools to global standard, adequate facilities that are indispensable in promoting sporting activities must be made available in the schools.

“It is in a bid to take sporting activities in public schools to the next level that, Benue State government in collaboration with UBEC have released funds under 2018/2019 matching grant to procure assorted Basketball, Footballs, Volleyballs, Table Tennis kits and other equipment for distribution to public UBE Schools in the State.

“This huge investment from Government on sports will serve as a major boost in uplifting the status of our schools. Our children are always enthusiastic about sports and I believe that this gesture will inspire and motivate them for greater participation in sports.

“I would like to charge all Education Secretaries to henceforth, pay serious attention to issues of sports. They should look for a way of engaging our learners in sporting activities with the aim of utilizing these materials.

“I also charge Head Teachers to ensure that these items are not taken to open markets to be sold. Anyone caught doing this will be dismissed from service without delay.”

Receiving the equipment and kits for Makurdi Local Government Education Authority, the Sports Officer, Mrs. Patience Ukase promised that they would be distributed to all the benefiting schools in the LGA.

The flag off was witnessed by students and teachers drawn from different schools across the state, as well as staff and management of SUBEB.

Sports Officer, Makurdi LGEA, Mrs. Patience Ukase receiving the kits from Mr. Saawuan Tarnongu, Special Adviser to the Gov. on Basic Eduction

