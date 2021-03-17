Benue communal clash: Troops arrests two suspects, recovers cache of arms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two suspects have been arrested by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, in connection with the recent communal clashes involving Tse Hundu, Tse Yanre and Tse Aku in Mbalom Ward of Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The troops also seized a cache of arms from the suspects including 11 locally made barrel guns, one shotgun, two cartridges, gun powder, three knives, nine cutlasses and charms.

Vanguard gathered that the communities had in the last few days engaged in violent communal clashes leading to the death of one and razing of several houses.

ALSO READ: Labour leader narrates ordeal in the hand of kidnappers in Delta

According to the sources, the crisis was triggered by disagreements over the ownership of a parcel of land and all efforts to prevail on the feuding parties to avert a major crisis in the area was unsuccessful.

“It was when the crisis was getting out of hand that some members of the communities quickly alerted troops of OPWS stationed on Naka Road who immediately mobilized to the communities to restore normalcy.

“The troops are still patrolling the general area but two suspects have been arrested with arms and dangerous weapons as well as charms.

“Though the suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the source said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the comments of the OPWS Commander, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, was unsuccessful as several calls put to his phone were neither picked nor returned at the time of this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: