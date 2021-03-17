Benin City to host 2nd edition of G29 Basketball tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

…as management seeks more endorsements for athletes

Benin City to go agog as the Dickson Ogwuche annual Basketball tournament, tagged G29 Basketball Tournament, plans to hold it’s second edition at the Basketball Outdoor Sporting Complex, University of Benin, Benin City, in Edo state from the 26th to 29th of May, 2021.

The annual tournament, which aims at discovering young talents from the grassroots and projecting them to both national and international levels, has indeed proven to be veritable platform for talented youths in Nigeria to showcase themselves and their skills to the world.

According to Mr. Dickson Ogwuche, the Project Director and brain behind the tournament, the initiative was born out of a passion to recognise and promote athletes that are talented and passionate about Basketball as well as to reward ingenuity and passion for the game. He also said the tournament aims at promoting those who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of basketball in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

While calling on spots lovers and lovers of grassroot development to identify and support the tournament, the management of the tournament said partners can support the development of the tournament by endorsing outstanding players.

Meanwhile, during it’s debut in Warri, the Delta state capital last year, many athletes smiled home with various cash prizes for performing outstandingly. Two players were drafted to the Delta State Basketball Team for outstanding performance during the tournament.

Moreover, among those who graced the event were a large crowd of fans numbering over 2000 as well as prominent personalities in sports politics, music and other walks of life like Hareysong, Mr Jollof and Charles Okocha.

