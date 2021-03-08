Bandits killed in aerial missions over Chikun, Birnin Gwari LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Several bandits were killed during aerial missions conducted over locations in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said

according to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, air mission conducted armed reconnaissance over Gwagwada, Chikun, Kuduru, Chukuba, Erina, Kushaka, Dogon Gona, Kusasu, Sarkin Pawa, Kurebe and Falleli around the Kaduna-Niger interstate boundaries.

About 8km Northeast of Kushaka, bandits were sighted crossing a track to flee from the aircraft. They were promptly engaged and neutralised. Ground troops reported calm situations at Sarkin Pawa and Erina.

Another mission was conducted at the Birnin Gwari general area with an informant on board to identify bandit hideouts, which were then engaged with rockets.

A bandit scampering for cover within the woods was also neutralised.

Receiving the operational feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the crews and commended them for the successful missions.

