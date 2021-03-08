Breaking News
Translate

Bandits killed in aerial missions over Chikun, Birnin Gwari LGAs

On 6:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bandits killed in aerial missions over Chikun, Birnin Gwari LGAs

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Several bandits were killed during aerial missions conducted over locations in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said
according to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, air mission conducted armed reconnaissance over Gwagwada, Chikun, Kuduru, Chukuba, Erina, Kushaka, Dogon Gona, Kusasu, Sarkin Pawa, Kurebe and Falleli around the Kaduna-Niger interstate boundaries.

About 8km Northeast of Kushaka, bandits were sighted crossing a track to flee from the aircraft. They were promptly engaged and neutralised. Ground troops reported calm situations at Sarkin Pawa and Erina.

ALSO READ: Military jets kill bandits in Kaduna forests, kill many

Another mission was conducted at the Birnin Gwari general area with an informant on board to identify bandit hideouts, which were then engaged with rockets.

A bandit scampering for cover within the woods was also neutralised.

Receiving the operational feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the crews and commended them for the successful missions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!