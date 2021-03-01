Bandits kill ten in Zangon Kataf, Chikun LGAs in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The military and other security agencies have on Monday, reported the killing of 10 citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by armed bandits, with five persons killed, listed as Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu

and Hassan Joseph.

In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze. Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

Some survivors of the attack are recuperating in the hospital.

” Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public,” he said.

In addition, it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.

Similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun local government area and killed four persons:

Ashahabu Abubakar ,Ado Rilwanu ,Sabo Iliya and Mannaseh Matthias Danjuma.

As of the time of this update, troops of Operation Thunder Strike are combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

In another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun local government area, and killed one Ayuba Waziri.

Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the attacks, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a quick recovery.

Vanguard News Nigeria

