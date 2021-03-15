Banditry:El-Rufai on all-out war against criminality, needs our support – Uba Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

..Hails Buhari, Lawan’s efforts on Kaduna insecurity

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has urged the people of the State to support Governor Nasir Elrufai’s war against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and allied crimes.

The lawmaker said that the El-Rufai administration has since moved from agonizing over the incessant attacks on communities to an “all-out assault on criminal elements”, with a determination to win the war.

Senator Uba Sani further stated that the governor was leading from the front and he therefore means business in the fight against all forms of criminality.

READ ALSO EQUITIES: Analysts expect further market correction

The lawmaker who is also the Chairman for Senate Committee in Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, declared that “the days of banditry are indeed numbered in Kaduna State”.

” I wish to passionately call on my constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Central Senatorial District to give the Governor total support as he wages a relentless battle against murderous elements and retrogressive forces keen in reversing the gains the government has made in the areas of development and peaceful co-existence.”

“We must collectively make Kaduna State extremely hot for them. In unity lies our hope of success,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as his exemplary leadership in critical times such as this.

He noted that the President has been giving Kaduna State all the support it needed to degrade the bandits.

“The President has commiserated with the people and reassured them of their safety and security. We pray for Mr. President’s continued sound health as he steers the ship of state in these challenging times”, he said.

” I must not fail to mention the Senate President, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Lawan for the uncommon support he has been giving Governor Elrufai since the insecurity situation took a dangerous turn. We deeply appreciate his support and thank him for his friendship.

“Our gallant members of the armed forces, the police and operatives of the Department for State Services (DSS) have been showing their mettle in the battle against banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality. Their patriotism and deep love for our people have been in display. We are indebted to them”, he said.

The Senator emphasized that there was no better time than now join hands with government as it moves to tackle the insecurity challenge in the State.

” This is the time for all of us to close ranks and give total support to the government as it strives to make life uncomfortable for enemies of our people. The criminals want to arrest development. They are keen on ensuring food insecurity. We must defeat banditry so that we can continue, without interruption, the unfinished business of making Kaduna State a model of development in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: