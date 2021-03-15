Breaking News
Banditry:El-Rufai on all-out war against criminality, needs our support – Uba Sani

On 8:15 pmIn Newsby
Selfish Northerners opposing restructuring, says Gov El-Rufai
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

..Hails Buhari, Lawan’s efforts on Kaduna insecurity

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has urged the people of the State to support Governor Nasir Elrufai’s war against  banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and allied crimes.

The lawmaker said that the El-Rufai administration has since moved from agonizing over the incessant attacks on communities  to an “all-out assault  on criminal elements”, with a determination  to win the war.

Senator Uba Sani further stated that the governor was leading from the front and he therefore means business in the fight against all forms of criminality.

The lawmaker who is also the Chairman for Senate Committee in Banking, Insurance  and other Financial Institutions, declared  that “the days of banditry are indeed numbered in Kaduna State”.
” I wish to passionately call on my constituents,  the good people of Kaduna Central Central Senatorial District  to give  the Governor total support as he wages a relentless battle  against murderous elements  and retrogressive  forces keen in reversing the gains the government  has made in the areas of development  and peaceful co-existence.”

“We must collectively  make Kaduna State extremely hot for them. In unity lies our hope of success,” he said.

He commended  President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as his exemplary leadership in critical times  such as this.

He noted that the President has been giving Kaduna State all the support it needed  to degrade the bandits.

“The President has commiserated  with the people  and reassured them  of their safety and security. We pray for Mr. President’s  continued sound health as he steers the ship of state in these challenging times”, he said.

” I must not fail to mention the Senate President,  His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Lawan for the uncommon support he has been giving Governor Elrufai since the insecurity situation took a dangerous turn. We deeply appreciate his support and thank  him for his friendship.

“Our gallant members of the armed forces, the police and operatives of the Department  for State Services (DSS) have been showing  their mettle in the battle against  banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.  Their patriotism and deep love for our people have been in display. We are indebted to them”, he said.
The Senator emphasized  that there was no better time than now join hands with government  as it moves to tackle the insecurity challenge in the State.

” This is the time  for all of us to close ranks and give total support to the government as it strives to make life uncomfortable for enemies of our people.  The criminals want to arrest  development. They are keen on ensuring food insecurity.  We must defeat banditry so that we can continue, without  interruption,  the unfinished business of making Kaduna State a model of development in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria 

